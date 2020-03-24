Oklahoma tribal casinos close to promote public health in response to COVID-19

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association announced the closure of all tribal casinos on March 23 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association announced Monday that all tribal casinos will temporarily close due to the coronavirus.

According to a press release, all independent tribes are sovereign nations, but are united under the importance of public health.

(By) making the decision to temporarily suspend our gaming operations,” said Matthew Morgan, OIGA chairman, in the release, “we are hopeful that we will have a positive impact on the health of Oklahomans.”

Morgan also highlighted the importance of the health of everyone in Oklahoma.

“Nothing is of greater importance to the Tribes than the health and well-being of the citizens of their Nations and the citizens of Oklahoma,” said Morgan in the release. “We always want to be good neighbors, and to lead by positive example.”

