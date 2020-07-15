Oklahoma switching from 'crisis' to 'risk management' as COVID-19 numbers surge, governor tests positive

Oklahoma officially shifted its coronavirus status from crisis to risk management Wednesday, the same day Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he was the first governor in the nation to test positive for COVID-19.
Stitt said he tested positive for the virus Tuesday after feeling “achy,” and he and Commissioner of Health Lance Frye are working to trace the source of his infection while he quarantines. Stitt is the first governor to test positive for the virus.
The governor’s revelation comes on a day the state set records for both single-day increases in positive cases at 1,075 and seven-day rolling average of 703, and one day after setting a record 561 current hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, Frye said despite rising case numbers, Oklahoma has de-escalated its coronavirus status. Frye said according to models he’s developed, Oklahoma would need 7,200 cases per day over 14 days to reach full hospital capacity and though positive test numbers are rising, their proportionality to hospitalizations is trending downward.
“We're assessing the data daily,” Frye said. “I'm talking to the hospital association and the hospital CEOs (and) they're all assuring me that we have capacity still (and) that we're doing well. Obviously, the numbers are up there. We've had two days in a row where we've had about 1,000 positives, and that is always a concern, but what's more concerning is the hospitalizations and deaths. And we watch the percentage of positives to hospitalizations on a daily basis and actually, that percentage has gone down … some over the last few weeks as our numbers are rising.”
Stitt praised Frye and the Oklahoma Health Department for their continued diligence as well as their decision to increase testing before fielding questions about his positive test results.
The governor deferred to Frye when asked if he could have contracted the virus at the June 20 rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, at which he enthusiastically supported the nation’s commander-in-chief without wearing a mask. Frye said the event was too long ago for the governor’s infection to have been dormant for that long before activating Tuesday.
Frye also said he and his staff are tracking down those who might have come in contact with Stitt during Tuesday’s meeting of the land office commissioners — in which Stitt again elected not to wear a mask. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was near Stitt at the Tuesday meeting and tweeted Wednesday he is quarantining and will be tested for the virus, per CDC guidelines.
Following CDC guidelines, I will be tested for COVID-19 after learning that Governor Stitt tested positive. While we wait on the results, I am quarantining and working at home, with no symptoms at this time. (1/2)— Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell (@LtGovPinnell) July 15, 2020
Stitt said he hopes to use his story to raise awareness among Oklahomans and with other governors and politicians about safety precautions during the pandemic. Frye said Stitt did the right thing by getting tested because of his aches and then proceeding with quarantining, contact-tracing and having his family tested. Stitt said his wife and children tested negative and he’s isolated from them at this time.
Asked if he considered the possibility of rolling businesses back into previously-used safety plans, Stitt said he doesn’t have any intention of doing so.
“When you slow things back down, all you're doing is delaying and flattening the curve,” Stitt said. “If we've already flattened the curve to build capacity — that was our whole goal — and so at this point it's way (too) premature to think about slowing down or backing up a phase.”
Stitt also said he still isn’t planning on mandating masks for the state in light of his contraction of the virus, and while he said he’s comfortable with businesses and cities making that call, he doesn’t see a way to enforce those requirements at the state level.
Norman and Stillwater have already mandated public masking in their cities, while Walmart announced Wednesday its stores will begin enforcing mask wearing.
Instead of tightening public regulations, Stitt said Oklahomans must continue to adjust to a new way of life cautiously as the nation waits for a cure.
“(COVID-19 is) a virus that's in the (U.S.), it's in Oklahoma, and that's why it’s the new normal,” Stitt said. “And we have to continue to adjust our behavior a little bit until there is a cure (or) a vaccine because this … is something that could be with us for the next 24 months, and I don't think Americans — and Oklahomans particularly — want to bunker in-place for the next 24 months.”
Until a cure is found, Stitt said Oklahomans must continue to protect the most vulnerable in order to save at-risk lives.
“We hope and pray that we get a vaccine and we get some better treatments for it and the good news is the death rate is really coming down fast, because we're protecting the most vulnerable,” Stitt said. “We're protecting the nursing homes, we're limiting visitations, we're doing all the things to protect that most vulnerable population, and we're not seeing it affect people without (underlying health conditions) or people under the age of 65, and so those are always good (statistics).”
Editor's note: this article was corrected on July 15 at 2 p.m. to correct the seven-day rolling average from 793 to 703.
