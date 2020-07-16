Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education hear recommendations, discuss fiscal viability in Zoom webinar

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education discussed a pilot program to assess the financial viability of higher education institutions, among other things, in a Thursday morning meeting.
The meeting, broadcast via Zoom webinar, featured presentations from the Student Advisory Board, Huron Consulting and the regents’ online education task force, and campus safety and security task force.
Robert Couch, Student Advisory Board representative for the regional university level and a Langston University student, presented recommendations to the regents in the meeting. These recommendations included having the board commission a study on four-year graduation rates of public higher education institutions.
Couch said the study would consider factors such as financial stability, transfer student status and community origin effect on Oklahoma students’ ability to graduate in four years.
The student advisory board also recommended the regents form a board of diversity practitioners that would serve as an advisory board to the regents.
The regents also heard a presentation from John Curry, Huron Consulting’s principal in higher education consulting, regarding a pilot cohort program with universities in the system to assess financial conditions and fiscal viability.
Curry said the plan is designed to start with a pilot program that would progress to more cohort programs over time, but that these programs would serve as “off-ramps” to the board to opt-out of their services at any time should they feel its goal has been met.
Following this presentation, the board formed a system innovations committee to collaborate with Huron and the cohort programs. This committee will be chaired by Tulsa regent Joseph L. Parker, who will work with former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Jeffrey Hickman, former Chief Justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court Steven Taylor and recently appointed chair of the Board of Regents Ann Holloway.
The regents will be presented with the final report from the state legislature for fiscal year 2020 at its Sept. 2 meeting.
The regents also heard a presentation from Debbie Blanke regarding the online education task force.
Blanke reported that the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University will no longer be members of the Council for Online Learning Excellence, making them the only two universities in the state system to not be members. However, OSU-OKC and OSU Institute of Technology will be members for the coming year.
The regents also heard a presentation from the Campus Safety and Security task force in which it was announced the Campus Safety and Security Summit scheduled to be held in the fall will now be postponed to fall 2021.
“All partners agree that, due to the space limitations of social distancing, the … summit this fall just isn’t viable,” Angela Caddell, chief of communications, said.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education is scheduled to meet Sept. 2-3 at the State Regents Office in Oklahoma City.
