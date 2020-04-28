Oklahoma State Department of Health releases new epidemiology report ahead of expected phase 1 of reopening amid coronavirus

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released a weekly epidemiology report on April 24, providing statistics on overall trends and which demographics have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma.
The state saw 660 new cases of COVID-19 from April 17–23, according to the report, an approximately 2 percent decrease in new cases from the previous week. In the same timeframe, 48 new deaths were reported — roughly a 6 percent decrease. The average age of all patients who died of COVID-19 was 74 years old.
Two-thirds of all patients who have died from COVID-19 had an underlying chronic health condition, such as diabetes, liver failure, heart disease and others, according to the report. In an article published on April 16 by PBS and Oklahoma Watch, medical professionals raised concerns about the high death rate among patients with similar health issues, as 27 percent of adult Oklahomans are estimated to have one or more such conditions, making the state one of the unhealthiest and most at-risk in the nation.
“I am concerned that as we head toward the peak of COVID-19 that we will see some bumps in ICU and ventilator use,” Mark Doescher, director of community outreach at OU’s Stephenson Cancer Center, said in the article, “and even higher mortality compared to other states just because our risk profile is so significant for Oklahoma.”
Newly reported cases have yet to decrease significantly since March 24, when Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a “safer at home” order for at-risk Oklahomans — statewide, only one individual day since March 24 has seen fewer than 40 new cases reported, and 100 or more new cases were reported on 10 of the days in that span, according to the report. The seven-day average by April 24 was about 94 new cases, according to data from the OSDH.
Oklahoma tested 47,984 specimens as of April 23, accounting for slightly more than 1 percent of the state’s population, although the report noted that each specimen may not represent a different individual. Some national media outlets previously reported that Oklahoma ranked among states with the lowest testing rates.
Although 56 percent of all patients with confirmed cases have been female, 53 percent of the state’s deaths have been male patients, according to the report. Additionally, though patients aged 18–49 account for 40.5 percent of Oklahoma’s total cases, almost 95 percent of all deaths have been patients aged 50 or older.
The state is currently expected to reopen May 1 in accordance with the White House’s phased plan. Phase one will include large venues like restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship reopening while still observing physical distancing.
