Oklahoma State Board of Regents for Higher Education approves proposed university tuition, fee rates

The Oklahoma State Board of Regents for Higher Education unanimously accepted state universities’ proposals for fiscal year 2021 tuition and fees in a meeting held via Zoom Wednesday.
In his opening remarks, Chancellor of Higher Education Glen Johnson said his fellow regents and the state of Oklahoma have excelled at keeping college affordable despite growing costs in other states.
“I think it’s important to note that we really have a great story to tell,” Johnson said. “It’s a story (where) higher education — through the work of our students, our faculty, our presidents, our governing boards and ultimately the state regents … we have really bucked the national trend this last decade in terms of keeping our tuition and mandatory fees affordable for our students and their families.”
During the meeting, university and college presidents gave presentations on their schools’ financial situations while proposing changes to school costs for the upcoming year.
In the OU Board of Regents June 18 meeting, OU President Joe Harroz announced that there would be no increase in tuition and mandatory fees for the 2020–21 school year.
Harroz followed through on his promises Wednesday as one of several university leaders who requested no increase to his school’s costs while affirming his commitment to making education affordable for students.
“This is the third year in a row as it relates to (OU’s) Norman campus and (College of) Law, … Norman campus graduate and undergraduate (where) there will be no tuition or fee increase,” Harroz said. “Which we think plays directly into the idea of highest quality at lowest reasonable cost.”
Oklahoma’s other flagship research university — Oklahoma State — also chose to keep tuition and fees flat for 2021.
While OU’s Norman campus and law school will not see an uptick in pricing this year, Harroz acknowledged tuition rates will be raised for OU Health Sciences Center’s colleges of medicine and dentistry and its physicians’ assistant program.
Harroz said those are “modest” increases of three to four percent, as indicated by the OU Board of regents June 18 agenda.
During his presentation, Harroz said OU’s Student Financial Center has continued to assist students admirably during the coronavirus pandemic with financial resources and money counseling.
Harroz also said the university’s Debt-Free Teachers program, which serves to assist graduates who go on to teach in Oklahoma schools by paying off their student loans, has been a “stunning program,” while emphasizing its importance to providing expanded education access.
“The reality is, unless we take steps like this, it will not be a truly public education,” Harroz said. “It will only be for those who can afford it by birthright or birth coincidence. And so it is through programs like Debt-Free Teachers that we can achieve what we have committed our professional lives to … which is to create public universities that make the American dream possible.”
Following the presentations of all other state universities, the board entered an executive session, later returning and unanimously approving the proposed tuition and fees.
After passing all other items on the agenda, the regents announced their next regular meetings will be Sept. 2 and 3. Those meetings are expected to take place at the State Regents Office in Oklahoma City, barring any COVID-19 concerns or restrictions.
