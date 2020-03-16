You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma State Board of Education to meet, expected to close schools for three weeks

The Oklahoma State Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. Monday and is expected to close schools statewide until April 6 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister called the meeting expected to close schools, according to a press release, and said in the release that the Oklahoma State Department of Education will closely monitor the situation with state health experts to determine whether the closure may be extended.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” Hofmeister said in the release. “It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else. The OSDE has been working around the clock, and will continue to do so, to ease the burden of schools during this challenging time.”

According to the release, the board's recommended action will only address school closures, but the Oklahoma State Department of Education is working to ensure school closure does not negatively impact schools and school employees, including issuing guidance on state assessments, school accountability and student attendance.

The department received approval this weekend from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on two requested waivers allowing meal service to continue during school closures, according to the release. Meals will be available at no cost to low-income children and are not required to be served in a group setting to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.

“This decision is not made lightly, but it is the right thing to do based on current guidance from the CDC,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt in the release. “This closure will allow us time to further understand how COVID-19 is affecting Oklahoma and give students and staff a period of time to be protected from further community spread of the virus. We know closing schools has a significant impact on families, and we are committed to doing what we can to lessen that impact as we work to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans.”

OU moved classes online for two weeks following spring break in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.

According to the WHO, illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults. But it can cause serious illness — about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.

OU has released a series of announcements regarding its monitoring of the coronavirus and answers to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus, which can be found on OU’s website.

