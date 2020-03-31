Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, attorney general release guidelines to safeguard law enforcement

Gov. Kevin Stitt and the attorney general released guidelines for statewide law enforcement to limit their contact with people.
According to a press release, the guidelines include ways to limit exposure during an arrest and during the transfer of inmates. The guidelines also include ways to manage the current jail population and staff screening.
But the guidelines will not lead to criminals being released from jail, according to the release. The decision to release any criminal would be made by a local judge and the district attorney.
“These guidelines are intended to better protect the courageous men and women in law enforcement from contracting and spreading COVID-19,” Stitt said in the release. “We encourage them to follow these guidelines, as well as all other precautions, to protect themselves and those around them.”
In the release, Attorney General Mike Hunter also acknowledged the common dangers involved with work in law enforcement.
“In addition to facing life and death situations every time our statewide law enforcement officials go to work, they are now facing an invisible enemy in the coronavirus,” said Hunter. “As state officials, we must do everything in our power to ensure they are protected.”
