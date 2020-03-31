featured

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, attorney general release guidelines to safeguard law enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Stitt (copy)

Gov. Kevin Stitt at a press conference at the Oklahoma City Capitol March 1, 2019.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Gov. Kevin Stitt and the attorney general released guidelines for statewide law enforcement to limit their contact with people.

According to a press release, the guidelines include ways to limit exposure during an arrest and during the transfer of inmates. The guidelines also include ways to manage the current jail population and staff screening.

But the guidelines will not lead to criminals being released from jail, according to the release. The decision to release any criminal would be made by a local judge and the district attorney. 

“These guidelines are intended to better protect the courageous men and women in law enforcement from contracting and spreading COVID-19,” Stitt said in the release. “We encourage them to follow these guidelines, as well as all other precautions, to protect themselves and those around them.”

In the release, Attorney General Mike Hunter also acknowledged the common dangers involved with work in law enforcement.

“In addition to facing life and death situations every time our statewide law enforcement officials go to work, they are now facing an invisible enemy in the coronavirus,” said Hunter. “As state officials, we must do everything in our power to ensure they are protected.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments