Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces positive test for COVID-19

  • Updated
Gov. Kevin Stitt at a press conference March 1, 2019, at the Oklahoma Capitol.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced during a press conference Wednesday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first governor to test positive for the virus.

Stitt said he’s been tested periodically throughout the pandemic and felt “achy” on Tuesday before his results came back positive. He said he is isolated from his family and will be working from home until cleared to return to his office.

“I just want to be transparent with Oklahomans from the very beginning,” Stitt said. “I want to share every piece of data and then let Oklahomans know exactly where we’re at in our state.”

Stitt said he and Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye are working on tracing the source of his infection, but the cause is unknown at this time. Stitt said he doesn't think he contracted the virus at the June 20 rally for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in Tulsa, where he elected not to wear a mask.

Despite his repeated decision to not wear a mask in public, Stitt encouraged Oklahomans who feel safer wearing a mask to do so, calling the decision a matter of “personal responsibility.” Stitt also said he still has no plans to pursue a statewide mask mandate in light of his diagnosis.

“I know that some businesses are mandating masks and that’s great,” Stitt said, “But you can’t pick and choose what freedoms you’re going to give people.”

