Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt amends executive order to require travelers from 6 states to self-quarantine

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a sixth amendment to executive order 2020-07 on Sunday requiring people traveling from the states most affected by COVID-19 to self-quarantine and implementing measures to protect health care workers.
The new amendment requires travelers entering Oklahoma from New York, Washington, California, New Jersey, Louisiana or Connecticut to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Self-quarantine measures outlined in the amendment include remaining at home without guests and continuing to practice social distancing.
“Our health care workers are the true heroes in this fight against COVID-19,” Stitt said in the release. “These protections will continue to keep them and their families safe as they work to take care of their fellow Oklahomans.”
The states listed in the amendment are among those reporting the highest impact from the virus so far — New York has over 59,000 confirmed cases, New Jersey has over 13,000 and California has reported over 6,000, according to New York Times statistics updated Monday morning.
The amendment also requires that delivery personnel “including package, floral and food delivery” undergo COVID-19 screening “at the request of a hospital, clinic, long-term care facility or child care facility.” The screening would likely include checking the delivery employee’s temperature and completing a questionnaire on their possible exposure to the virus, according to the amendment.
The new amendment also prohibits housing or child care providers from denying services or otherwise discriminating against health care workers or children of health care workers who have not tested positive for COVID-19 and are displaying no symptoms of the virus, according to the release.
“We know how critical it is that our health care workers have access to child care so they can continue their vital life-saving work,” Stitt said in the release. “It goes against the Oklahoma Standard to exclude families of health care workers from the services they need while they are working so hard to protect us.”
