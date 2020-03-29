Oklahoma coronavirus cases rise to 429

The number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide rose 52 cases from Saturday.
There are now 429 positive cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma, which increased from 377 cases Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. According to reporting from The Frontier's Kassie McClung and numbers from OSDH, Cleveland County is now at 51 cases.
An additional death was also reported in Oklahoma County — a male aged 50-64, according to a press release from OSDH. The total number of deaths statewide now stands at 16.
Forty-four counties across Oklahoma now have reported cases of the coronavirus, according to the OSDH. New counties include Garfield, Rogers, Seminole and Texas, which will now be required to comply with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order to close all non-essential businesses until April 16.
Other counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Adair, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.
The Stitt administration and Oklahoma hospitals are working on a plan to increase ICU capacities by 40 percent, and on Friday, Stitt requested for FEMA to begin surveying for additional locations to become hospital locations, according to the release.
Further, the state’s public-private partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma to increase the delivery efficiency of COVID-19 test results, which began on March 20, has been expanded to include new partnerships with Regional Medical Laboratory in Oklahoma City and Clinical Pathology Laboratories in Austin, according to the release.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. Sunday to reflect that Cleveland County's cases rose and OSDH had updated its numbers to show the increase as well.
