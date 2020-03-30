Oklahoma coronavirus cases at 481; additional Cleveland County death reported

The number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 481 on Monday, with an additional death in Cleveland County.
The newest Cleveland County death was a male in the 50-64 age range, bringing the total to six deaths in the county, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Cleveland County cases now number 60, up from 51 reported Sunday.
Positive statewide cases increased by 52 from 429 cases Sunday, and there are now 17 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state, according to the OSDH.
Forty-seven counties across Oklahoma now have reported cases of the coronavirus, according to the OSDH. New counties include Beckham, Cotton and Love, which will now be required to comply with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order to close all non-essential businesses until April 16.
Other counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Adair, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a sixth amendment Sunday evening to Executive Order 2020-07, requiring travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana, and Washington to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a press release.
The executive order also requires screenings for delivery personnel during deliveries at hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and daycares, as well as protections for health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.