You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Oklahoma confirmed coronavirus cases at 1,159, OSDH reports; Cleveland County at 169 cases

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Oklahoma’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,159 Saturday with 42 total deaths in the state, according to data released Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

According to OSDH, Cleveland County is now at 169 cases and 8 deaths, with one additional Cleveland County death reported Saturday — a woman older than 65.

Saturday’s numbers are up from Friday’s OSDH-reported data, which included 988 confirmed cases statewide and 130 cases in Cleveland County.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.

Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements this week and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter Monday announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week. 

Stitt extended all provisions from his original executive order until April 30, which suspends nonessential business activity and elective surgeries and minor medical procedures, according to the release. The state’s “Safer-at-Home” order for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as for vulnerable populations, will also continue to apply until April 30. 

OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled

On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services. 

On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.

The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.

OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments