Oklahoma City metro health systems restrict visitation in response to community spread

Five Oklahoma City metro health systems, including OU Medicine and Norman Regional, announced further visitation restrictions Sunday.
Along with OU Medicine and Norman Regional, Integris, Mercy and St. Anthony also implemented the restrictions, which went into effect Monday, according to a press release.
The new policy won’t allow visitors for adult patients and limits visitors for children to just one guardian or someone over the age of 18, according to the release. One visitor will be allowed to accompany a patient for labor or delivery. Other cases will be determined and addressed on a case-by-case basis.
“Now that there is clear evidence of community spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine enterprise chief quality officer, in an email. “It is exceedingly important that we limit the number of people who enter our facilities to protect both our patients and the healthcare workers giving them care.”
Bratzler said in the email he recognizes the need for these measures in order to protect everyone within the hospital.
“Many of our patients have risk factors that would make them susceptible to the severe complications of COVID-19,” Bratzler said. “So for the safety of our patients and staff, we have revised the visitation policy (along with other Oklahoma City area hospitals).”
For more information on this policy or more information on how to reach loved ones in the hospital, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.