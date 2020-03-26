Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information warns against self-medicating to prevent COVID-19

The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information is warning Oklahomans to avoid using medications or household products to prevent or treat COVID-19 without first consulting with healthcare providers.
In a press release, the center said use of medicines such as chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine is “risky,” noting potential side effects include blindness or heart problems. Off-label usage of these drugs has already contributed to one death in the U.S. and “multiple significant poisonings.”
“We know people may try to find ways of preventing or treating COVID-19, but self-medicating with unprescribed medications or treatment with household products is dangerous,” Managing Director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information Scott Schaeffer said in the release. “Patients believe they have found solutions online, but many of the treatments being promoted could jeopardize their health, with immediate and potentially life-threatening effects. We strongly urge the public to check with their primary care physician before taking any medicine or using other products for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.”
This week, NBC reported a man in Phoenix died and his wife is in critical condition after using chloroquine phosphate, a parasite treatment for fish. While chloroquine can be a prescription medication for humans, the couple ingested a form intended to treat fish. The woman told NBC she used the substance after hearing President Trump mention chloroquine in a press conference.
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are traditionally used to treat conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and to treat and prevent malaria. According to an editor’s note from the release, patients are now finding difficulty filling prescriptions due to nationwide shortages.
On March 21, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order limiting use of the medications. Prescriptions for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine now must include a notation indicating the medical condition for which the drug is prescribed, there is a 14-day supply limit and a restriction on refills until a new prescription is issued.
According to the release, there are several clinical trials in progress evaluating chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, among other medications, for the treatment of COVID-19. Results from these studies are not yet available.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using diluted bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol and EPA-registered household disinfectants to clean surfaces. According to the CDC, many with COVID-19 have "mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care," but those who do become sick should stay in touch with their primary physician for details on treatment.
The center said in the release it recommends calling the Poison Center with any questions or concerns regarding medications. The Poison Center can be reached by calling 1-800-222-1222 or texting “POISON” to 797979.
