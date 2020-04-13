Oklahoma amid coronavirus: US Rep. Kendra Horn helps introduce hazard pay bill for health care workers

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma's fifth district delivers a speech after swearing her oath of service Jan. 12, 2019. 

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

U.S. Reps. Kendra Horn (OK-05) and Joe Neguse (CO-2) introduced a bill to provide hazard pay to health care workers on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hazard Pay for the Frontlines During Health Emergencies Act will require health care employers to pay an additional 25 percent of the employee’s salary as hazard pay during public health emergencies, according to a press release. The bill also ensures federal reimbursement for all of the associated costs.

“Our health care workers are putting their lives on the line every day to protect our communities and halt the pandemic,” Horn said in the release. “We must continue fighting to ensure our health care workers receive the equipment and resources they need to save lives and protect our health.”

According to the release, 15 percent of the total cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma are health care workers who contracted the sickness while at work. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a battle, and our nurses, doctors, and first responders are on the frontlines every day, sacrificing their own health to save lives and protect our communities,” Neguse said in the release. “Our frontline workers deserve hazard pay for the duties they are performing throughout this pandemic and for putting their own lives on the line.” 

