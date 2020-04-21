You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Rep. Kendra Horn introduces legislation to broaden free school meal eligibility

Kendra Horn (copy) (copy)

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma's fifth district delivers a speech after swearing her oath of service Jan. 12, 2019. 

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Rep. Kendra Horn introduced a bipartisan legislation that would extend eligibility for free school meals for children living in alternative or informal care arrangements.

The bipartisan CARE for Kids Act would extend eligibility for vulnerable groups of children past the current COVID-19 stimulus legislation passed by Congress in March, which is set to run out by June 30 or when the federally declared public health emergency expires, according to a press release.

The legislation proposed by Horn ensures that local education agencies have the option to provide eligibility for children placed in alternative homes by a state or Tribal Welfare agency by adding to existing school meal eligibility for foster care, according to the release.

The legislation is endorsed by multiple anti-hunger organizations, such as the Food Resource and Action Center, Hunger Free Oklahoma and the School Superintendent’s Association, according to the release.

Horn said in the release that this legislation is a step toward ending childhood hunger and will ensure that children being cared for by grandparents or other family members won’t go hungry.

“Our fight against childhood hunger is taking on a new level of urgency,” said Horn. “Before the pandemic, one in four children in Oklahoma were food insecure. As tens of thousands of Oklahomans face unemployment, the struggle for many families to put food on the table is only going to get harder.”

