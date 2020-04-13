Oklahoma amid coronavirus: OU virologist talks testing, future pandemic preparedness

Antibody testing is supposed to start this week in Oklahoma. It will be an important step in assessing the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect so far on the overall population.
In an OU Health Sciences Center livestream on Monday, virologist James Papin said antibody testing will detect whether or not a person has had or has been exposed to COVID-19 by looking for antibodies created by the immune system to attack the coronavirus.
The test has a quick turnaround and looks for two different antibodies, one that is present if the virus is still in your system and one that is present if it is no longer in the system, Papin said.
Not only is the test a quicker way to know if someone is currently a carrier of COVID-19, but also to know if someone is immune, Papin said.
“That gives us an idea (about) the percentage of the population that is still susceptible or no longer susceptible,” Papin said. “That information will go a long way in helping to decide when to start to reopen society and start to return to life as normal.”
Papin also discussed the idea that the heat of summer will help eliminate the coronavirus, saying the sun’s UV rays naturally damage the genetic material of viruses. However, this only affects outdoor surfaces and not necessarily the virus when it has already infected someone.
“We do know that if we take COVID (in the lab) and we put it in a high heat situation, we can actually inactivate the virus and make it no longer infectious,” Papin said. “Those mechanisms aren't necessarily applicable to humans, because those high heat instances actually can be dangerous to the patient as well.”
Many people are worried about a second wave of the coronavirus hitting after reopening society and Papin said decisions must be made very carefully to avoid that.
The government cannot simply choose a date to “reopen,” but rather will need to carefully monitor the virus curve in making that decision.
“We really have to follow this curve and see it get to a point that it's at a low enough point of individuals infected, that we feel that it's safe to go back and resume our normal activities,” Papin said. “We (will) know where infections are, and we can … hopefully quarantine those that are in contact with individuals that tested positive, so that then we can keep that curve from rising up again or spiking dramatically.”
From a virologist’s point of view, Papin said the introduction of this novel coronavirus, which is considered a zoonotic disease because it moved from infecting one species to another, has not been surprising. Nor is it surprising that we are now in a global pandemic, he said.
However, he said because this is something unprecedented in our lifetime, it has captivated the world audience’s attention and caused fear and worry in many.
“It's just a mix of emotions for anybody to try to understand and deal with the current pandemic that we're under,” Papin said.
One of the most important things that can come of this experience, Papin said, is to find ways to be ready the next time a pandemic occurs.
“Infectious diseases are probably one of the biggest threats to humankind,” Papin said. “As we move forward, we need to make sure that we allocate the resources and the means necessary so that we can be ready for the next time.... It may not be in our lifetime, but it would behoove us to put it into the normal workings of society.”
