Oklahoma amid coronavirus: OU students, religious communities describe change in practices during pandemic

It was never how Judaic studies senior Graham Wall imagined what would be one of the most significant and happy events of his life.
Amid a global pandemic, with just two witnesses in attendance and several others tuning in through Zoom, Wall and his groom broadcast their ring ceremony — carried out in accordance with Orthodox Judaism’s traditional marriage practices — to family and friends across Oklahoma and the country.
The still-smiling faces of the virtual attendees at Wall’s ceremony, unable to be physically present for this milestone in his life, are a brighter part of the broad portrait of innovation and struggle painted by OU students of all faiths — students who have adapted as some of their holiest celebrations are severely impacted by COVID-19 and the social distancing measures put in place to stop its spread.
Wall said while most major prayers and ceremonies in Orthodox Judaism require a minyan — the presence of 10 Jewish adults — to be performed, exceptions can be made in circumstances such as the ongoing pandemic. In Wall’s case, the ceremony required only two kosher witnesses to be physically present.
“It was a really, really good time,” Wall said of the unusual ceremony. “It was also kind of nice because it was a very bright spot in what's a very uncertain time for a lot of people.”
The pandemic’s continued impact on students of all religions extends beyond special occasions and holidays. Wall said while some in the Jewish community have been able to substitute in-person worship services and prayers with live-streamed alternatives, others who identify with particular denominations of Judaism have been left to their own devices.
“There's lots of really cool live streams of Friday night or Saturday morning Shabbat services in the reformed and conservative (Judaism) traditions,” Wall said. “But traditionally in Orthodoxy, because you’re required to abstain from work on the Sabbath, they’ve included that to mean using electronics and things to that effect, which means that for Orthodox or more observant students, there is no way to replace that.”
For those students, Wall said the lack of formal services is just another obstacle caused by the pandemic.
“Judaism in and of itself is an inherently community-based faith, with some already pretty small communities in Oklahoma,” Wall said. “Now you are learning to really self-sustain your faith in a way that you've never had to before, which is a unique set of challenges.”
Many Muslim students have faced a similarly difficult transition, said Yomna Helmy, psychology senior and president of OU’s Muslim Student Association. With five daily prayers bringing different groups of people to the mosque throughout a typical day before COVID-19, Helmy said not having the option to attend any prayers throughout the week has majorly impacted Islamic communities.
“I would say it's been difficult,” Helmy said. “Sometimes I think when you pray with a community, it's easier, you feel more motivated. When you're on your own having to do it, remind yourself, ‘It's the time of the day, I should pray right now,’ or ‘It's Friday, I want to listen to a sermon,’ it’s kind of upsetting.”
Helmy said the social restrictions necessitated by the pandemic will be especially impactful during the month of Ramadan, which began on the evening of April 23.
This year is one of the few Ramadans she has spent away from her family, Helmy said — a decision she made because her father is a physician in Tulsa and is helping treat the city’s COVID-19 patients. Helmy and her brother plan to remain in Norman for now.
“Being away from my parents during Ramadan is definitely different,” Helmy said, “just because it is so community- and family-focused, and I generally almost always spend my Ramadans at the Tulsa mosque — I love that community.”
Although Muslims who are able to do so practice fasting from sunrise to sunset during the month, communal gatherings for food and worship in the evening are a staple of her Ramadan experiences, Helmy said. In lieu of these intimate gatherings, Helmy said she has suggested a nightly Zoom call with close friends to preserve a small sense of community, and she hopes to use the free time to make traditional dishes she would not have prepared otherwise.
Another important event in Islam is under threat due to the pandemic — the Hajj pilgrimage. Muslims travel to Mecca during the last month of the Islamic calendar each year, and Muslims typically try to make the pilgrimage at least once in their lives.
The Hajj is spiritually important for individual Muslims, and economically important for Saudi Arabia — millions of people pay up to thousands of dollars annually to travel to Mecca from around the world — but many have expressed concern that the pilgrimage may be canceled by Saudi travel restrictions for the first time in over two centuries.
Christians have also seen some of their most important holidays altered by the pandemic. Father Jim Goins of St. Thomas More University Parish said both Palm Sunday and Easter traditions had to be quickly adjusted to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My seminarian ... and I went to various parishioners’ houses to leave an Easter flower and other things like that while keeping social distancing. We’d drop it on their porches and speak with them through the storm door to keep some little sense of community,” Goins said. “We had previously blessed the palms (for Palm Sunday) privately and left them in the narthex of the church for people to come by and pick up.”
The easy availability of technology to make the shift to live-streaming has been “a great blessing” for Goins and his congregation, he said. Goins holds a small, private mass with three other clergy members every day of the week he said, and a live-streamed mass — featuring a choir that is “physically separated” from Goins — each Sunday.
“I've been really encouraged by how many people watch it these days,” Goins said. “Basically, the entire worship component of our lives has moved online.”
Tyler Paul, a first-year graduate student at OU who attends St. Thomas More, said the pandemic has provided opportunities to more closely connect with his faith despite the many negative consequences.
“With life being so settled down, it’s been easier for the church to become more a part of people’s lives and to just pick up and read the gospel, read the Bible more,” Paul said. “And because you're kind of locked up inside, if you go outside on a walk, and you say a little prayer to kind of connect with God and the nature around you, it's pretty cool to do that.”
Helmy shared a similar insight, adding that the unusual circumstances have allowed Muslims to more actively seek out sermons and reflections on the Quran, and engage more thoughtfully with the online content provided by Imams and Muslim scholars.
“I feel like sometimes when you're there in person, it’s like when you’re just going to class and you kind of zone out for all of class, but just being there you feel like you did your part,” Helmy said. “I feel like now, mentally I feel more in tune with what I'm doing, if that makes sense. Other than it just being kind of like a routine every day, now it's like the busy life and all of that are gone, and I’m more mentally into why I'm doing what I'm doing.”
Wall said some in the Jewish community have even suggested that due to the parallels in current events and the context behind the Passover holiday — a celebration of the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt, which included being spared from the plagues God is said to have sent to punish Egypt — this year’s celebration was one of the most important in years.
“In the community more broadly, it has actually spawned a lot of deep religious discussion and reflection on the importance of the Seder,” Wall said. “And thanks to the fact that we have this whole holiday that commemorates these plagues and that (Jewish people) weren't called out — we were spared — while we're all kind of waiting in our individual homes hoping to be spared from this plague, it is a really, really poignant time and a very, very incredible moment.”
Compounding the importance Passover had to the Jewish community this year is the Jewish principle of “Pikuach nefesh,” which Wall said translates roughly to “to save a life.” Wall said many of the typical rules being broken for the sake of social distancing and preventing the spread of the virus can be viewed as good deeds through this principle.
“That's like the ultimate thing — you can break basically any other rule or restriction within the Torah if it is to save the life of another human being,” Wall said. “So while there are all of these typical rules and regulations that would govern this holiday, like meeting in groups or forming a Minyan or things like that, if those things are broken for the preservation of human life, that is itself considered a good deed.”
The decision of some to lean into their faith during one of the most uncertain times in their lives has been inspiring, Goins said, and it has helped him encourage a continued sense of community despite the physical separation of his parishioners.
One Catholic tradition in particular is still attracting a great number of people, Goins said.
“Another thing I’ve been doing a lot of is confessions,” Goins said. “We began in the confessional, but as concern for the virus intensified, we moved outside for a period, with a large screen separating myself and the individual to keep their identity secret. I encouraged people to wear face masks.”
Goins said the confessions he has heard during this crisis have been some of the most meaningful he recalls.
“I have had great conversations with people during those confessions — very, very deep confessions,” Goins said. “I think a lot of people are confronting issues of mortality, issues we don't normally want to think about, so confession has been a really good way for them to come and unpack some of their anxieties and fears.”
During those conversations, Goins said he has passed along a single, impactful message to each individual.
“Many times I have said this to people — fear is natural. I don't think anyone should ever be ashamed or feel guilty about being fearful because a pandemic is a fearful event,” Goins said. “But courage is what we do with the fear. So you can't be courageous unless you confront the fear.”
Goins has encouraged Catholics to be part of the relief effort in order to address their fear — sewing homemade masks, donating what food they can to feed the hungry — and to help keep their minds occupied by things other than the pandemic itself.
With Oklahoma preparing to begin its multi-phase reopening plan on May 1, and some health experts still warning of a potential second wave of the virus, the effects of the pandemic will likely continue to be felt for months into the future.
Helmy said she will continue to meet the uncertainty ahead, addressing the paradoxical sense of anxiety from being without the larger Muslim community at OU, while also being at ease with her own reflections and meditations on what her faith means to her.
“I’ve sat down to read these materials from the Imams and scholars, and it’s really been helping since it’s like, ‘I don’t have anything else to do, so I might as well read them,’” Helmy said. “There’s two sides to it — it is challenging, yeah, but at the same time it has helped me feel mentally more at peace with whatever is happening.”
