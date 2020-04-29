Oklahoma amid coronavirus: OU Medicine infectious diseases chief asks Oklahomans to watch data, continue social distancing

The most important COVID-19 number for Oklahomans to pay attention to is the number of new COVID-19 cases, coupled with an understanding of data such as seven and three-day averages, according to an OU Medicine livestream Wednesday.
Douglas Drevets, OU Medicine’s chief of infectious diseases, said in the livestream the number of new cases is the best indicator of the state’s progress during the pandemic. He also urged people to be careful about only looking at the new cases everyday.
“The problem with following just the number of new cases is that it's a number of new cases as reported on a given day, and that tends to have a lot of noise in that signal,” Drevets said. “So to even that reporting out a bit, and to account for the lag between symptoms, reporting, and having the test done, that's why we take the three-day and the seven-day average, the seven-day average is the most conservative of those numbers.”
Looking at all of these numbers, Drevets said there is "a slight but demonstrable downward trend over the last two weeks."
Drevets also said he believes Oklahoma has reached the peak of new hospitalizations, but not the peak of new deaths. There will likely be multiple waves, Drevets said.
The 1918 influenza pandemic had three or four waves, Drevets said, and he doesn’t expect COVID-19 to be any different.
“If you look simply at infections, we will more than likely have a second and perhaps a third wave of infections,” Drevets said. “The other circulating coronaviruses … have a seasonality that is like influenza, which means that it picks up in the winter months.”
The country is still at least a year-and-a-half out from a vaccine, Drevets said, and the most important thing for Oklahomans to do is continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public.
Drevets cited a study done suggesting that the extreme interventions in Europe had a “profound” effect on the transmissibility of the coronavirus, bringing the R0 value — the number of cases caused by one case — to below zero.
“In most of the time of this pandemic, the R0 value for COVID-19 has been somewhere around two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half, sometimes as high as four, meaning that one case caused four other cases,” Drevets said. “(The) data out of Europe … that’s really quite a tremendous difference.”
As the state begins to reopen, Drevets said it will be important to watch for spikes in new cases over the next few weeks, which will rely on the state continuing to test a lot of people.
It will also be important to keep an eye on data in states like Texas and Georgia that are opening up as well, Drevets said.
