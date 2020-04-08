Oklahoma amid coronavirus: OU Medicine infectious disease chief gives state-specific updates on pandemic

An OU infectious disease specialist answered questions about the state of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and nationwide on a live-stream hosted by the OU School of Medicine.
Douglas Drevets, chief of infectious diseases at OU Medicine, talked about the disparity between the number of reported cases versus the total number of cases, issues specific to Oklahoma that may affect the manifestation of COVID-19, the rate of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 testing compared to the rest of the country and new data from researchers studying the virus globally.
To begin the update, Drevets reviewed statistics from reported cases and deaths over the last nine days.
“In the United States, on March 30, there were 165,000 cases, with just over 3,000 deaths,” Drevets said. “Currently, the United States has become the epicenter of the pandemic, with over 400,000 total cases to-date — of which 31,000 were reported just yesterday — and nearly 13,000 deaths.”
When asked about the “true number” of cases — that is, the number of cases both reported and unreported — Drevets said from the studies he’s read, most countries are reporting around 5 percent of all infections. If that number is correct, Drevets said, the infection rate would be around 20 times what is currently being reported.
Drevets said Oklahomans could be at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19 due to Oklahomans’ health habits. The high rate of comorbidity factors — the simultaneous presence of two or more health conditions in the same person — in Oklahoma could lead to serious outcomes from the virus.
“What we’re finding out is that cardiovascular disease, hypertension and other forms of heart disease are really critical (factors) in folks that have poor outcomes in COVID-19,” Drevets said. “Unfortunately, Oklahoma remains top in the nation in cardiovascular disease, and I think that’s going to influence our outcomes with COVID-19.”
Drevets said it is likely Oklahoma will see a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Oklahomans can expect to see a rising number of deaths from the virus — even after the state has stopped new infections from occuring — due to the time it takes between contracting the virus and developing complications.
“We still think that there will be a surge, it looks like it’ll be around two weeks from now,” Drevets said. “Although, that could change if we have very effective social distancing. … We hope that it will not be as steep as what they’re seeing currently in New York City.”
Drevets said it’s difficult to compare expectations for Oklahoma with areas like New York City because Oklahoma’s population isn’t nearly as dense.
Unlike in previous weeks, Drevets said it is now appropriate for anyone to request a COVID-19 test if they think they have been infected. Drevets said Oklahoma now has the testing capacity to implement more testing.
According to Drevets, up until last week, Oklahoma was “dead last” in COVID-19 testing per capita. Since then, Oklahoma moved out of last place and is currently sitting in the bottom third of COVID-19 testing per capita nationwide.
If an individual cannot be tested or is waiting on the results of a test, Drevets said it’s best to act as if those individuals have tested positive until proven otherwise. Drevets said in those cases, he recommends maintaining social distancing and taking necessary protection precautions such as wearing a mask at home and washing hands often to mitigate spreading the virus.
Drevets said there are a few “encouraging signs” about the United States’ response to the pandemic, such as an apparent plateau in the number of new cases in New York, New Jersey and California.
According to Drevets, the “patterns and nuances” present in the COVID-19 spread throughout western Europe and Asia are similar to how the virus is manifesting in the U.S. Two examples of similar viral behavior, Drevets said, are the low number of symptomatic pediatric COVID-19 cases and an elevated fatality rate for those over age 65.
Drevets also said he’s seeing a rise of off-label therapies being used to treat COVID-19, and off-label uses of those drugs can have negative effects on a person’s immune system. It’s difficult, Drevets said, for health care workers to know when to use those therapies as a last resort or to continue with traditional care.
In terms of hospital preparedness in Oklahoma, Drevets said he couldn’t speak about other hospitals, but OU Medicine is adequately stocked on personal protective equipment.
Drevets said he was surprised this week when reading new data suggesting two meters — previously recommended as a “safe” distance from person to person — is not enough space. Drevets said particles projected from a person’s mouth can travel “greater distances” than two meters.
Looking ahead, Drevets said it’s important for Oklahomans to take social distancing seriously throughout the duration of the pandemic.
“I think the top concerns for our state, going forward, are maintaining social distancing until we really do see a flattening of the curve,” Drevets said. “Another concern is that we maintain this sort of vigilance and flatten the curve until it’s really safe to stop (social distancing).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.