Oklahoma amid coronavirus: OU Medicine announces new COVID-19 test designed to increase accuracy, access

In an April 21 press conference, OU Medicine announced a new large-scale test for COVID-19 in Oklahoma that will provide more tests and more accuracy.
The PCR test, or polymerase chain reaction test, is expected to allow OU medicine to do 1,800 tests per day, said Dr. James Tomasek, vice president for research at OU Health Sciences Center, during the conference.
“(This) test is designed specifically to avoid some of the challenges in the supply chain, but also to have a high level of reliability and precision,” said Dr. Michael Talbert, chief of pathology services for OU Medicine.
One of the main goals of the PCR test was to find ways to avoid issues that other tests have had.
“What is different about our test is that we automate much of the process and we use very small volumes,” said Mark Lynch, director of America’s microfluidics sales for Fluidigm Corporation. “That means we overcome some of the supply chain issues that other suppliers would have.”
Fluidigm, an innovative biotechnology tools provider, is collaborating with OU Medicine, the OU HSC and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, providing technology and reagents for the new COVID-19 test. The test will increase the capacity of testing in Oklahoma and make the tests more available, Tomasek said in the press conference.
“Our goal was to be able to do large numbers of tests so we could make it available not just for OU Medicine providers but for all Oklahomans,” Tomasek said.
This test will only operate in the OU Medicine laboratories, where the machines will test each sample five times to ensure accuracy.
“This expanded capacity will allow us to make this test more available to people who have more mild or moderate (symptoms),” said Judith James, vice president of clinical affairs at Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
Talbert said this test shows how the state is coming together to help combat COVID-19.
“This test was developed in Oklahoma, for Oklahomans,” Talbert said. “Oklahomans come together with honor and compassion in times of great stress and challenge. I believe I have seen this Oklahoma standard in action.”
