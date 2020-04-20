Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Oklahoma City endocrinologist offers advice for those with diabetes in quarantine

For those with diabetes, a coronavirus diagnosis can be more serious than for others, said an OU Medicine endocrinologist.
Minu George, pediatric endocrinologist at the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center, said in a livestream Monday that there is a higher chance for complications for diabetes patients after contracting COVID-19. The increased risk is because diabetes patients have high blood sugar and are at a higher state of inflammation, George said.
The best way for someone with diabetes to lower the chances of complications is by consistently monitoring their blood sugar to avoid dehydration, George said.
“The blood sugars need to be kept in an ideal range,” George said. “So that if you were to catch a virus, like COVID-19, your sugar does not increase to the point where you're producing ketones, which are a marker that you're headed down the slope of going into a diabetes coma, which is diabetes ketoacidosis.”
There is also a higher risk of complications when a COVID-19 patient has multiple conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease and high blood pressure, George said.
While in social isolation, George said it can be more difficult to stay active, but it’s especially important for anyone who has these conditions to stay as healthy as possible as well as following CDC guidelines to avoid catching the virus.
“I would say that if you can, either inside or at a safe distance from others outside, if you can stay active, and do your best to not overeat during this time and snack all day, that would be ideal,” George said.
