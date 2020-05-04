Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Notary requirement struck down for absentee ballots, The Oklahoman reports

The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a requirement Monday for absentee ballots to be notarized, following a suit from the League of Women Voters against the State Election Board.
According to The Oklahoman, a "statement signed, dated and declared under the penalty of perjury will suffice on absentee ballots." The League of Women Voters had filed the suit in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Norman's April 7 elections were postponed recently to June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Norman Mayor Breea Clark encouraged constituents to request absentee ballots. According to The Oklahoman, the last day to register to vote in the primary election is June 5, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 25.
Read the full story from The Oklahoman here.
