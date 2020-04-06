Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Mental health needs likely to increase due to pandemic, economic decline

Editor’s note: This story discusses issues of mental health, including thoughts of suicide.
An Oklahoma team of policy and mental health experts has published a report predicting that the mental health and addiction treatment needs of Oklahomans will increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn.
The Healthy Minds Policy Initiative report predicts increased suicide and addiction deaths, childhood trauma and increasing anxiety and loneliness that will require expansion of mental health treatment capacity. The report's findings were made by analyzing historical natural disaster evidence and the mental health effects of economic downturns, according to a research overview.
Among the key findings is that an estimated 92,000 more Oklahomans may experience suicide ideation and 18,400 more may attempt suicide in the next 12 months. These estimates are based on a “modest level of unemployment from COVID-19” hitting Oklahoma, an increase of 3.8 percentage points, the same change as the 2008 recession.
Because the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 may be much worse than the 2008 recession, the report includes estimates based on doubling the 2008 recession’s unemployment level increase.
Unemployment and financial stress will increase instances of drug addiction as well, according to the report. If unemployment increase levels are double that of 2008, at 7.6 percentage points, an estimated 13,000 more Oklahomans will develop substance use disorders.
The report also estimates the number of deaths from suicide and opioid overdose will increase proportionally based on the increased levels of unemployment. An additional 91 or 182 opioid deaths could occur, based on a 3.8 or 7.6 percentage increase, respectively.
These estimates come from a study on the relationship between unemployment and opioid abuse, using state-level data from 1999-2014.
Suicide deaths may increase by 96 or 192, the report estimates, due to a 3.8 or 7.6 unemployment percentage point increase, respectively, based on a study looking at the relationship between unemployment and suicide rates in the U.S. from 1997-2010.
There will also be an increase in childhood mental health needs, as the report estimates 30 percent of children involved in quarantines may experience post-traumatic stress disorder, based on a study on PTSD in parents and youth after health-related disasters.
The report's findings show, according to the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, that a “comprehensive mental health response to the virus is likely needed.”
State lawmakers can support Oklahoma’s mental health, the report said, by prioritizing funds for mental health and addiction treatment. It also recommends empowering the treatment system overseen by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to focus completely on the growing crisis and supporting policy solutions for minimizing mental health-related deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.