Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Local organizations distribute PPE, monetary donations to health care workers

While health care workers fight the coronavirus pandemic daily and personal protective equipment is in high demand, two local organizations have come together to help supply hospitals, nursing homes and first responders with necessary equipment.
Oklahoma’s Share & Grow Association and the Oklahoma Chinese Community have together raised $38,640 from Oklahomans to purchase PPE items since March 18, said Tingting Gu, Share & Grow member and OU’s associate director for advanced light microscopy.
Along with monetary donations, they have also collected thousands of masks and other PPE items from community members and have donated to 11 hospitals, six home care centers, four EMS teams and the OU Health Sciences Center research lab, Gu said.
After seeing how the COVID-19 disease progressed in China, Oklahoma Chinese Community founder Yuanye Ma said the teams wanted to do their part in fighting this pandemic and encourage Oklahomans to stand together in order to get through this difficult time.
“We have the luxury of staying at home because of COVID-19,” Ma said. “But essential workers, they don't have the option. They also have their own family, but they must stand up and protect us. So we think we should do our best to show our gratitude, and that's why we started our organization.”
The Share & Grow Association is comprised mostly of Chinese Americans, and all but one of its executive team members are affiliated with OU. The organization was started in May 2018 in response to the teacher walkout and holds events throughout the year to better the community, Gu said.
The Oklahoma Chinese Community is a new organization founded on March 18 specifically because of the pandemic, and it soon partnered with Share & Grow, Ma said.
Gu said she has been surprised at the amount of money that has been raised in such a short time.
Many donations have been from OU community members, and almost all have been individual or family donations, said Share & Grow President Qiong Wang. One donation was $10,000 from Oklahoma City’s L&L Kitchen & Bath, as well as 900 medical masks.
“I was really surprised to raise over $38,000,” Gu said. “This is really touching to me … to see so many people joining together to support (frontline workers).”
Donations will continue to be accepted, and the organization will take all it can get, Wang said.
Along with collecting donations, Share & Grow and the Oklahoma Chinese Community are holding a youth art contest to encourage children aged 3 to 18 to create artwork that will be sent to health care workers and first responders, Gu said. The hope is to show appreciation for these frontline workers, Gu said, and submissions can be sent through the Share & Grow website.
As the community comes together in this show of support, Wang said solidarity is the most important thing right now.
“Everyone is being affected, so we just have to hold hands with each other — virtually — and this will pass,” Wang said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.