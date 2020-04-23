Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Insurance company supports OU Medicine, OUHSC workers through donation

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Medicine
via University of Oklahoma

A donation from the CompSource Mutual Insurance Company to the OU Health Sciences Center and OU Medicine will help provide meals and temporary living arrangements for health care workers.

According to a press release, the $100,000 donation will go to workers on the front lines during the pandemic who may be unable to return home in order to limit exposure to family members.

The donation will work to provide for their well-being in the short term and will help healthcare workers fight the pandemic in the future, according to the release.

“Our policyholders include many Oklahoma businesses that are currently experiencing the emotional, physical and financial tolls of this pandemic,” CompSource Mutual President and CEO Jason Clark said in the release. “This donation is the next step.”

CompSource, an Oklahoma-based business that provides workers’ compensation coverage, has donated a total of $250,000 in Oklahoma to assist medical personnel and families. Other recipients include the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund formed by the Tulsa Area United Way and the Tulsa Community Foundation, as well as the United Way of Central Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Response Fund, according to the release.

“We’re grateful to CompSource Mutual for their generous support of our health care team to combat this pandemic,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, enterprise chief quality officer of OU Medicine, in the release. “This donation will fund temporary housing and food for OU Medicine and OU Health Sciences Center team members living away from home to protect their families from potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments