Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Healthy aging initiative to offer online classes for older adults in quarantine

Classes geared toward older Oklahomans, including chronic disease management and tai chi for better balance, will be taught through Facebook live or Zoom, an online video conferencing platform. 

An OU Health Sciences Center program is offering online classes for older adults stuck in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to a press release, the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative will be livestreaming five classes a day on Facebook and Zoom, which would typically be accessed from community centers and libraries across the state. 

“Older adults are at higher risk of serious illness with COVID-19 and need to continue social distancing so they can remain safe,” said Lee Jennings, director of the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, in the release. “We knew we needed to think creatively about how we can continue our programming, but also gear it toward helping older adults and their caregivers during this time.” 

The OU Health Sciences Center has received grants for older adult education and have been offering classes throughout the state since 2012. They hope this will help older adults cope with social distancing. 

“Several of our current participants have commented that the Facebook classes are helping them to stay connected and active, although they miss their regular classes,” said Paula Cockrell, education director for the initiative’s Central Oklahoma Center of Healthy Aging, in the release. “We are hopeful the Facebook live and interactive Zoom classes will help to address the isolation and loneliness that older Oklahomans are feeling during this time.” 

Classes offered include chronic disease management, tai chi for better balance and powerful tools for caregivers, among others. Details on connecting to the online classes can be found on the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative's website

