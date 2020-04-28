Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Gov. Kevin Stitt shares plan to reopen parts of state May 1; state to begin saliva-based testing

Gov. Kevin Stitt discussed plans to reopen Oklahoma’s nonessential businesses and announced that state testing facilities would begin saliva-based testing this week in a Facebook Live press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Stitt said the state is in line to begin phase one of the White House’s plan for reopening businesses on May 1. According to the White House website, phase one would allow large venues like restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship to reopen, but schools that are currently closed should remain closed.
The White House has established multiple criteria for reopening, Stitt said, and Oklahoma lines up with each piece. The White House’s plan allows for two weeks between phase one and phase two, Stitt said, but the state government can extend each phase if necessary.
Stitt said hospitalizations across Oklahoma have decreased throughout the month of April. He said as of Tuesday, there are 288 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma, but hospitals across the state have the capacity for 4,600 patients.
Elizabeth Pollard, the Oklahoma deputy secretary of science and innovation, said the OSU diagnostics lab will be submitting an emergency use authorization for saliva-based PCR testing for the coronavirus. She said this would replace the nasal swabs widely used across the state.
“This is a huge benefit, especially for those long-term care facility residents where getting a nasal swab can be challenging and uncomfortable, but it also allows us to more quickly and adeptly process samples,” Pollard said.
Stitt said the number of people reporting flu-like symptoms to their doctor, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state and the percentage of positive tests compared to negative tests have all trended downward. He also said hospitals have more than enough hospital beds for patients.
Stitt also said the state is conducting significantly more coronavirus tests than they have in the past couple of months, so cases will continue to be reported. Last week, he said, the state increased testing by 36 percent, and the number of new cases actually declined by three percent.
Pollard said state testing facilities will have processed 60,000 tests by the end of Tuesday. She said this has been possible because of collaboration between OU and OSU, as well as partnerships with reagent suppliers.
Carter Kimble, the Oklahoma deputy secretary of health and mental health, said the state’s long-term care response team hopes to test all residents and staff members at long-term care facilities using saliva-based testing over the next 30 days. He said the team will prioritize testing facilities that have positive COVID-19 cases before testing the others.
He said fewer than 15 percent of long-term facilities have positive coronavirus cases, and his team’s goal is to make sure that number only goes down.
Stitt said 294,000 Oklahomans have filed for unemployment benefits, and the state government processed 116,000 unemployment claims last week, but the system is designed to only process 2,500 claims in any given week. He said government officials are working to get all claims paid as quickly as possible, and they’ve also started to pay claims for self-employed Oklahomans that aren’t eligible for traditional unemployment.
“From the beginning, my priority has always been to protect the health and the lives of Oklahomans, and as we open up and recover safely, I want everyone to know we’re not out of the woods yet … so we have to continue to be cautious,” Stitt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.