Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford hold virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Sen. James Lankford discussed the increase in COVID-19 tests and financial assistance for Oklahomans while the state makes plans to reopen the economy.
Lankford hosted a virtual town hall with Stitt April 23 to give an update on Oklahoma’s response to COVID-19, after Stitt announced Wednesday that personal care and other public businesses can open April 24 as a part of the first phase of reopening the economy in Oklahoma.
Stitt said opening personal care businesses at this time is not a health risk because clients are there by appointment and do not need to wait in groups.
The state and federal governments are continuing to look at data models that predict the extent of COVID-19, Lankford said. With time, predictions have become more accurate and have helped the state to make decisions on reopening the economy, but Lankford said citizens must continue social distancing even as restrictions are lifted.
“We are going to have a measured reopening of our economy and do it in a very measured way, a very thoughtful way, and we're going to tiptoe into this and we're going to watch the data every single day,” Stitt said, “and if anything changes or if any of the trends start moving the other direction, I’ll be the first person that backs up or starts extending those phases back out.”
The state has also added 80 testing centers, where seven percent of the 50,000 COVID-19 tests administered so far have been positive, Stitt said.
“We want anybody and everybody that has symptoms or think they've been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested,” Stitt said. “You can call 2-1-1, you can go to our Health Department website, and it will tell you the closest testing site to get tested. You don't need a doctor's referral.”
The state has also increased antibody testing to accurately trace COVID-19 by showing who has been exposed to the virus and recovered, Lankford said. Currently, physician referral is needed for antibody testing, and state labs have been producing 2,500 antibody tests a day.
“We feel really good about that initial effort (and) that we're not going to outpace our hospitals or healthcare workers,” Stitt said.
Lankford said the state is working on supporting hospitals economically as they lose revenue from reserving emergency rooms and other resources for potential COVID-19 surges.
Due to this loss of revenue and lack of demand in some areas, Stitt adjusted an executive order to allow elective surgeries on April 24, and is working on allocating funds to rural hospitals now that the curve is beginning to flatten in Oklahoma, he said.
To protect vulnerable populations, Stitt said he authorized the testing of every nursing home resident and worker by May 27. Stitt also extended the ‘safer at home’ policy for vulnerable populations until May 6.
“The message to Oklahomans is that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Stitt said. “What we’ve done this whole month of April has really flattened the curve.”
