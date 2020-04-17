Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Gov. Kevin Stitt says state working on antibody test to trace exposure to COVID-19

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a Friday press conference that the state is working on enhanced testing and contact tracing through antibody testing as the curve of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma is flattening.
The state and Norman-based company Immuno-Mycologics, Inc. are working on an antibody test that can trace exposure to COVID-19, which will give more data to help Oklahoma return to normal, Stitt said.
The antibody test is important to understanding where Oklahoma is in the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sean Bauman, Immuno-Mycologics president.
“We work closely with IMMY to develop those capabilities. Antibody testing determines that an individual has come in contact with the virus and mounted an immune response,” said Dr. Kayse Shrum, Oklahoma secretary of science and innovation. “The test (does) not (determine) immunity, but it may indicate decreased risk.”
OU and OSU medical students are also helping with the antibody testing, said Jerome Loughridge, Oklahoma secretary of health and mental health.
Stitt said the state is also monitoring nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where one third of the state’s 136 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred.
“We know our elderly Oklahomans and people with underlying health conditions are at a greater risk, and we will continue to protect them. ... I've authorized the National Guard with teams from the State Department of Health to be able to quickly respond to any nursing home outbreaks,” Stitt said.
The state will continue to watch the positive trends in COVID-19 cases and follow presidential guidelines to work on safely reopening businesses, Stitt said, but more information will be available next week.
“As of (April 16), we have tested 33,545 individuals through PCR testing, which is the nasal swab testing, with 7 percent testing positive,” Shrum said. “Soon OSU lab will be validating the use of saliva for PCR testing in the near future.”
Stitt said the state will continue to monitor data to begin reopening restaurants and businesses in Oklahoma on May 1.
Stitt signed an executive order to slowly bring back elective surgeries on April 24 after suspending them last month to conserve personal protective equipment.
“Today we have 13 days of PPE at our hospitals across the state,” Stitt said. “We have our strategic supply. We feel really good about it.”
Stitt encouraged Oklahomans to continue to follow health and safety guidelines through hand-washing and social distancing.
“We'll also make decisions based on the advice from our health professionals, our cases are trending down, and our curve is flattening,” Stitt said. “That is great news.”
