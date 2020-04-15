Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Gov. Kevin Stitt says state making preparations to reopen in late April

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the COVID-19 curve is flattening in Oklahoma, and the state is working on preparations to reopen in the coming weeks with the advice of public health officials.
Stitt said he will extend his “Safer-at-Home” order for vulnerable populations until May 6, but all other executive orders are set to expire April 30, and the state is working on developing guidelines to safely reopen restaurants and nonessential businesses.
He also said elective surgeries may resume April 24, moving up the date from one of his original executive orders, as some hospitals have struggled with low demand.
“I am so proud of the job that Oklahomans are doing, we are making tremendous progress,” Stitt said. “But like I’ve said before, now is not the time to take our foot off the gas … we’re not out of the woods yet.”
Stitt said models in the state are continuing to improve with more testing, and there are now over 80 test sites available in Oklahoma. A model in late March projected that there would be a peak of 5,000 hospital beds needed in the state, and Stitt said the latest graph pushes Oklahoma’s peak back to April 30, showing a maximum necessity of 815 beds for the state.
“Even under the model’s worst case scenarios, Oklahomans, we are in fantastic shape on hospital beds,” Stitt said.
Stitt said that currently 420 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19, but that hospitalizations in the state peaked March 30, and have continued to decline since then.
“While our overall trends are positive, there will still be difficult times ahead,” Stitt said. “We know that there will be more positive cases, more hospitalizations, and even unfortunately, more deaths.”
The governor talked with mayors across the state Wednesday morning, and said he had personal conversations with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Stitt said while models remain optimistic, the governor’s solutions Task Force is continuing to make preparations for “anything COVID might throw our way,” announcing that the state’s comprehensive surge plan now includes the deployment of 54 telemedicine carts to strategic rural locations across the state.
“As we look to the future in anticipation of reopening Oklahoma, we’ll make decisions based on data and on availability of resources that will be needed,” said Dr. Kayse Shrum, secretary of Science and Innovation. “We ask that Oklahomans be patient, and continue to be diligent in your social distancing, practice good hand hygiene and wear masks when you're in public places, as recommended by the CDC.”
Shrum said the state has been working closely with a Norman lab to develop antibody testing in the state, which could determine if individuals have been exposed to the coronavirus and developed an immune response to it. It does not confirm immunity, but does inform about what is going on within the population, she said.
“I think it's good for us to know who has been exposed, who's been asymptomatic but had the virus, but it does not designate people who are completely safe from the virus at this point in time,” Shrum said. “So we are going to be rolling out more of what we're doing and using that as a way to understand how the virus is moving in various populations.”
As of now, most of the restrictions put in place by the governor should expire April 30, and Stitt said he is working with governors in the region to work on how to safely reopen the state. This work also includes considerations of testing all workers at restaurants, spreading tables 6 feet apart, and other possible policies “to slowly step back into more of a normal business life.”
Stitt said the state will continue to wait and get guidance from the CDC and White House over the next two weeks before the orders expire.
“We're doing this with the guidance of the experts in our health department,” Stitt said. “We're going to monitor this data day and night to make sure that nothing spikes and no trends go the different direction, because that would be the last thing we want is to slowly start opening things back up, post April 30, and we see some kind of spike.”
The governor also said a second wave is something the state is concerned about, as when looking at other outbreaks it’s always a possibility “and sometimes they come back stronger in the fall.”
“Right now my focus is continuing to see that curve flatten, continuing to remind Oklahomans what we can do to social distance, washing our hands, staying safe,” Stitt said. “As you notice from the curve that we were planning on in March, it obviously was flattened and that's a great thing, and so we will continue to monitor that as we get through the summer and into the fall.”
