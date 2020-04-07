You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Gov. Kevin Stitt approves temporary emergency waivers to increase medical workforce

Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Gov. Kevin Stitt approved an emergency rule on Monday to ensure assisted living and other health care facilities across Oklahoma have enough employees during the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the new rule was approved at the request of Gary Cox, Oklahoma's commissioner of health. The new rule allows for “temporary emergency waivers for the employment of nurse aide trainees” in employer-based trainee programs, and is effective immediately. 

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, access to training and testing for certain health care occupations is limited,” Stitt said in the release. “This rule will provide these facilities with the flexibility needed to ensure they have the manpower to continue to provide quality care and slow the spread of COVID-19.” 

The rule aims to alleviate medical manpower shortages by allowing medical workers who have not yet completed formal certification — such as nurses, medication aides and technicians — to work if a professional at their facility verifies that the employee has "demonstrated competency in a skill prior to assignment.”

“Now, more than ever, our facilities need support and flexibility as they work to field a staff of qualified and compassionate skilled nursing professionals that can enter this challenging environment and succeed,” Steven Buck, president and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma, said in the release. “Governor Stitt and Commissioner Cox have our thanks for supporting our facilities during this crisis and helping to ensure our residents get the professional care they need and deserve.”

