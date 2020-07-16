You are the owner of this article.
Norman to distribute 100,000 free masks for public, business use following face covering mandate

Mask graphic no logo
Image by Megan Foisy

The City of Norman will be distributing 100,000 free face masks to residents and business owners as part of Norman’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, thanks in part to a donation from local businesses.

Following the city council’s 8-1 vote to adopt a citywide masking ordinance, Norman restaurants Benvenuti's Ristorante and Volare donated $60,000 for Norman to purchase the masks.

“Thank you to our friends at Benvenuti's Ristorante and ⁦Volare for the generous donation that will help keep our residents safe and our economy moving forward,” Mayor Breea Clark said in a Tweet.

 

A Facebook post from the City of Norman said masks can be collected at the following fire stations: 

· Station 1, 411 E. Main St.

· Station 5, 1050 168th Ave. NE.

· Station 8, 3901 36th Ave. NW.

· Station 9, 3001 Alameda St.

“Individuals and business owners wishing to pick up masks should approach the public entrance located at the front of each fire station,” the post said. “City of Norman Ordinance 2021-3 defines a mask as a covering made of cloth or fabric without holes that covers the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face.”

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

