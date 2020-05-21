Norman’s Summer Breeze moves to KGOU radio as coronavirus upends in-person concerts

A Norman art studio and KGOU Radio are partnering to host the 20th anniversary of Norman’s summer concert series, which will begin at 7 p.m. May 24.
According to the Depot’s Facebook page and as first reported by The Oklahoman, the Depot — an art studio in the historic Santa Fe Train Depot — will present the Summer Breeze Concert Series, which is normally held in Norman’s Lions Park. This year, the concert series will be performed without audiences at the Depot and broadcast live on KGOU Radio’s station.
Listeners will be able to tune in to the concerts at 106.3 FM in Norman, at KGOU.org or by telling a smart speaker to "play KGOU.” The concerts will also be streaming on Apple Music.
The first concert of the series will feature Carter Sampson and the Jackelopes.
Sampson is a native Oklahoman and an award-winning singer-songwriter who tours nationally and internationally, playing solo and with her trio and band, according to The Oklahoman. She is the founder and director of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls OKC, a nonprofit volunteer-run organization created to empower girls through music education.
Her band includes Kyle Reid on pedal steel and guitar, Mike Satawake on lead guitar, Luke Mullinex on bass and Jack Waters on drums, according to The Oklahoman.
Local partners for the Summer Breeze Concert Series include the Norman Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Council, KGOU Radio, Skye Diers and Gingerbread Nursery School, Norman Smile Center, Armstrong Bank, Tom McAuliffe and Don Cies Real Estate, Bruce and Trisha Bunce, and Bob Schlegel.
The other six concerts of the series will air at 7 p.m. on the following Sundays: June 7, June 21, July 5, July 19, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. The full lineup will be available soon and will be listed on The Depot website and Facebook page.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in a Tweet Thursday afternoon she’s “grateful for the flexibility & creativity of event organizers during this crisis. I sincerely appreciate The Depot & @kgounews for partnering in a way that will allow one of our city's summer traditions to continue. Summer Breeze in my backyard!”
I'm grateful for the flexibility & creativity of event organizers during this crisis. I sincerely appreciate The Depot & @kgounews for partnering in a way that will allow one of our city's summer traditions to continue. Summer Breeze in my backyard! https://t.co/MruxDyBfEC— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) May 21, 2020
