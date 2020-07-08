Norman restaurants face challenges despite PPP loans amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Norman small businesses experienced financial relief amid COVID-19 via federal loans — providing incentives to retain employees while maintaining salary levels.
Amid the pandemic, Norman’s Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails was one among many restaurants that transitioned from dine-in to curbside pick-up. Owner Brady Sexton said he endured immense challenges in re-imagining the format of his business.
“Our food is considered elevated by most … (meaning) it's not the kind people want to eat from a box,” Sexton said. “We've never focused on (curbside pick-up) as a revenue stream so … focusing on that was a big deal — it took a lot of effort to get people to order from us.”
During the first few weeks of the pandemic, Sexton said Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails had a decent amount of sales, as he saw people who were financially able consciously supporting struggling small businesses. As patrons began to wane, however, Sexton said the need to reopen internally increased significantly.
“When the re-opening (of Norman businesses) was announced, we decided it was best to wait a little bit longer and give people more time to get comfortable going out … so we waited until June 1,” Sexton said. “The only reason we were able to wait was because we had the Paycheck Protection Program money to pay our staff.”
The Paycheck Protection Program is a Small Business Association loan designed to help businesses maintain their workforce during the COVID-19 crisis. The association has provided $520 billion in loans to 5 million small businesses so far and still has $130 billion left to allocate, according to NPR.
Sexton applied early and said he was one of the first businesses to be approved on April 5 with a total between $150,000–$350,000 in loans. The program offers loan forgiveness to businesses who meet certain requirements. For example, at least 60 percent of the forgiven amount must go to payroll and the rest to utilities and rent — meaning Sexton had to get to work.
“I wrote a big check to my landlord to pay rent for the next three months and our payroll went up because we were able to use the PPP money to pay people what they would previously make in tips,” Sexton said. “That allowed us to stack up a little bit of the revenue we were making on curbside pick-up, however small it was, because we didn’t have to use any of it on payroll or rent.”
After viewing the list of establishments who received financial aid, Sexton said he felt Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails was deserving as far as being a small business lacking access to capital.
Efrain Romero, owner of Tarahumara's Méxican Cafe, echoed Sexton’s sentiments for his own business, saying it was heartening to see hardworking establishments receive aid.
“I think (qualifying) is just based on what you do all of the time,” Romero said. “ … If you do well during the year and pay your taxes on time … I think it's just a little reward. … It's very well appreciated by us because we really need it — especially during these times.”
July 4, President Donald Trump extended the application deadline for the program to Aug. 8. Romero — who received loans of $350,000–$1 million April 6 that allowed him to hire people back and maintain his business — said he encourages Norman small businesses to seize this opportunity.
“Times are hard and … can crash any business, especially small businesses,” Romero said. “I encourage businesses to apply, get it and use it for employees … because I know it's kind of hard to get good employees around. You've got to keep what you have so you can keep your doors open for a long time.”
Sexton said although he is grateful for the program, the loans are not a magical fix to the obstacles small businesses face. With spikes in COVID-19 cases, Sexton said the past two weeks have been the worst he has seen since Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails opened to curbside pick-up.
Sexton said he would encourage people in Norman to choose local and to pour into small businesses, if they are comfortable.
“We're just doing all the right things (concerning sanitation), but our phones aren’t ringing that much,” Sexton said. “So I guess I would encourage people to remember that small businesses out here are still struggling and they need … sales. If you're comfortable doing curbside pick-up, do it from a small local business. If you're comfortable going out to eat, put a mask on when you walk in and go to your table. Eat at a local business, not a chain.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.