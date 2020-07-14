Norman Rep. Rosecrants agrees with state legislators' proposed necessities for public schools to reopen

Two state legislators with a background in public education have identified necessities for Oklahoma public schools as students prepare to return to in-person classes in the fall.
State Representatives Melissa Provenzano and John Waldron, both democrats from Tulsa and former teachers, have created a list of seven needs for Oklahoma schools amid COVID-19, according to a Tuesday press release.
“2020 is no typical year,” Provenzano said in the release. “When adding COVID-19 to crowded classrooms, hallways and lunchtime, you begin to understand the challenge of social distancing in a school. Yet we can’t just cancel school indefinitely. We feel that ensuring these seven items is the best way for schools to ensure they are doing what is best for students, parents, teachers and administrators.”
Requests include the development of standard operating procedures for schools where the virus has been transmitted, a waiver for the Oklahoma State Department of Education from the federal government for exemption from mandated testing, a COVID-19 sick leave policy for students and staff and funding to give internet access to every child in the state.
Provenzano and Waldron are also asking for school building improvements in order to meet CDC air ventilation standards, a guaranteed supply of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for all staff and students and alternative education sites for instances when a teacher has contracted COVID-19.
In a Tuesday interview with The OU Daily, House District 46 and Norman representative Jacob Rosecrants — another former public school teacher — voiced his support of his colleagues, saying if schools are to reopen the steps outlined by Provenzano and Waldron are vital.
“We talked to thousands of teachers from across the state, we talked to hundreds of administrators from across the state,” Rosecrants said. “And all of them have agreed that something like this has to happen if you want to reopen the schools.”
In particular, Rosecrants said the government testing exemption is something he and others have pushed for a long time. He said besides being ineffective and expensive, testing would create further stress for students who are already under duress during the pandemic.
Asked about the viability of other items on the list such as PPE supply, air ventilation improvements and internet access for all students, Rosecrants said while it’s possible for those requests to be granted by early August, it may be entirely up to each district — in which case not all Oklahoma students would receive the same benefits.
While Rosecrants said it’s sad that some districts will have more financial ability to take precautions than others, and the state legislature doesn’t seem inclined to do more than a possible mask mandate for students, he said he believes schools must reopen regardless.
“I believe that hands-on, play-based, project-based learning is the best way for children to learn even 21st-century jobs, even though that's (against) what everybody else would say,” Rosecrants said. “When it comes down to it, the creativity and the critical thinking skills of group hands-on, project-based learning is going to be the best way, I think, to prepare kids and knowing that, well, they have to be in classrooms for that.”
Despite his desire for children to return to classrooms, Rosecrants said school reopenings are not worth the lives of teachers and students. He said requests like those of Provenzano and Waldron are necessary preparations for keeping students and teachers safe as they begin to learn again.
“If you don’t properly prepare for these things, then you're done.” Rosecrants said. “(Schools) will open up, everybody's going to be excited school’s here, and it'll shut down after the first few cases of (COVID-19) because of parents freaking out — which they should because nobody knows what’s going on — or one of their kids has asthma or anything else like that, then school boards (will be) forced to talk to the parents and say ‘Okay, (we’ve) got to close down.’ Proper preparation prevents poor performance. If we can follow at least some of these good ideas that we have, then maybe we'll be better prepared.”
