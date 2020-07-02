Norman Regional Health System, city council discuss fall sports at OU, testing amid rising COVID-19 cases

Norman Mayor Breea Clark spoke with a representative of the Norman Regional Health System about the state of COVID-19 in Norman during the weekly city council meeting.
In the conversation, president and CEO of Norman Regional Richie Splitt and Chief Nursing Officer Brittni McGill gave a health update for Norman and announced the “Era of No Normal” — in which telehealth becomes normalized and the disparities of health services are more openly recognized.
“The ‘No Normal' began with challenges and will continue to require tough business decisions,” Splitt said. “In the ‘No Normal,’ hospitals will struggle financially, and insurance companies will reap the reward of billions of dollars in deferred or avoided care.”
Splitt also reported Norman Regional Health System’s COVID-19 statistics. The health system has had 9,715 confirmed cases since March 15. Statewide there have been 14,539 confirmed cases since March 15.
Clark asked what would happen if a surge of employees at a business were to test positive, questioning the Norman Regional Health System’s ability to test large quantities of people at one time, rather than over longer periods of time.
McGill took over the conversation after Splitt.
“We do accept walk-ins who want to be tested,” McGill said in the video. “We have the capability to do that at multiple locations, so people can walk in, pay their $30 (for the cost of testing) and have their results rather quickly.”
Clark also discussed her opinion on OU’s decision to continue with hosting sporting events in the fall semester. She also said if fall sports were pushed to the spring, then continued normally the fall of 2021, it would make an exciting year for sports enthusiasts.
“I’ll throw out there, the University of Oklahoma is a political subdivision of the state within city limits,” Clark said. “So I don't get to cancel football, but with the idea of spring football season, summer Olympics and a fall football season, doesn't 2021 look way better than 2020?”
