Norman mayor signs order closing some businesses amid coronavirus crisis; prohibits gatherings of over 50 people

  • Updated
Breea Clark

Norman mayor Breea Clark speaks at the Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration Oct. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Norman Mayor Breea Clark signed an order Monday night prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, as well as closing bars, entertainment venues, restaurant dining rooms and gyms. 

According to the order, which will become effective March 18 at 8 p.m., any gatherings of more than 50 people within the city of Norman's jurisdiction will be prohibited. Additionally, gyms, entertainment venues and bars will be asked to close entirely. Restaurant dining rooms will be forced to close as well, but pick-up and delivery options are encouraged, according to the order. 

The decision is one lawmakers in cities around the country are beginning to make in the face of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The issue hit close to home for Normanites recently as the University of Oklahoma announced an individual on the Norman campus had tested positive for coronavirus

The order is set to expire on April 3 unless extended by Clark. 

