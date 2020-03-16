Norman mayor signs order closing some businesses amid coronavirus crisis; prohibits gatherings of over 50 people

Norman Mayor Breea Clark signed an order Monday night prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, as well as closing bars, entertainment venues, restaurant dining rooms and gyms.
According to the order, which will become effective March 18 at 8 p.m., any gatherings of more than 50 people within the city of Norman's jurisdiction will be prohibited. Additionally, gyms, entertainment venues and bars will be asked to close entirely. Restaurant dining rooms will be forced to close as well, but pick-up and delivery options are encouraged, according to the order.
This was a very tough call, but considering the guidance from the CDC/my Council, best interests & safety of our residents, and science, it’s the right one. We will get through this. The sooner we get ahead of #Covid_19, the sooner that time will come. #localgov #oklahoma pic.twitter.com/FCTmHhVvS2— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) March 17, 2020
The decision is one lawmakers in cities around the country are beginning to make in the face of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The issue hit close to home for Normanites recently as the University of Oklahoma announced an individual on the Norman campus had tested positive for coronavirus.
The order is set to expire on April 3 unless extended by Clark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.