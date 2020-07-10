Norman Mayor Breea Clark selected to participate in Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative

Mayor Breea Clark was one of 40 American mayors selected July 9 to participate in a mayoral leadership initiative responding to challenges from COVID-19 and emphasizing equity.
The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is an intensive program featuring faculty from Harvard’s Kennedy School and Business School and management experts from the Bloomberg Philanthropies network.
In the release, Bloomberg said this year’s class was chosen because they all believe in finding creative solutions to improve people’s lives and make their cities stronger. Clark is the first female mayor from Oklahoma to participate in the program and said she is honored to represent her state.
“Around the nation, only about 20 percent of mayors are female, and so to be one of the 17 (participating) is very special,” Clark said. “There’s (also) a lot of young mayors involved, so I am proud to represent many groups — everything from the ‘millennial mayor’ to the ‘female mayor’ to the ‘Oklahoma mayor.’”
Experts will lead the initiative’s fourth class of mayors in virtual sessions covering budget decision-making amid the pandemic and managing remote workforces that emphasize equity and civic engagement, according to the release. After attending her first session, Clark said she is appreciative of the program’s rigor and support of local government.
“It’s not a lecture, we’re not just sitting there in a webinar having all of these cool people talking to us — we have to do homework … (and) case studies that help walk us through different aspects of leadership … during emergencies,” Clark said. “It’s amazing to have Harvard professors guide the conversation. They are the facilitators … and we are here to participate and engage.”
Clark said the program provides a new experience beyond what she has learned from serving on city council for three years — before becoming mayor — and additional mayoral networks.
2020 is a year Clark said has surpassed her ability to solve everyday problems with the spread of COVID-19, economic downturn and inequity in education and healthcare. She said she looks forward to collaborating with mayors from across the nation with a spotlight on the unique issues cities face.
“I very much look forward to participating in this program, given that it won’t be just one layer of creativity and innovative solutions — there will be 40 of us,” Clark said. “This will be another tool in the toolbox to help move Norman forward.”
Collaborating with other mayors is something Clark said allows her to see the bigger picture — which can easily be overlooked when focusing on Norman alone.
“This is an excellent opportunity to be a part of the bigger picture because we’re such a representative group,” Clark said. “(It’s exciting) to learn what has worked elsewhere … and this will be an excellent way to share best practices and to help get ourselves out of that everyday routine that is easy to get into when solving problems.”
Clark said in times of unprecedented change, initiatives like this are key in eliciting change affecting all people in the U.S.
“I love that … everything’s going through an equity lens because for far too long, we have solved problems for a specific group of Americans and a larger group of Americans have been overlooked or left out,” Clark said. “By learning how to lead through crises with that focus on equity, we’re going to be able to truly move the country forward for all Americans.”
