Norman Mayor Breea Clark files police report for death threats over city’s COVID-19 response

Breea Clark (copy)

Norman Mayor Breea Clark at an Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration Oct. 14, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Norman Mayor Breea Clark filed a police report this morning for death threats she’s received as a result of the city of Norman’s COVID-19 response, the Norman Police Department confirmed. 

As first reported by the Norman Transcript, Clark has received the threats, including suggestions that she be hanged from the courthouse lawn, from members of the Facebook group “Reopen Norman.” 

“None of my decisions were made with the intent to hurt residents or businesses,” Clark said in a text message to The Daily. “I understand that people are scared, depressed, and even angry right now, and I appear to be an outlet for those volatile emotions. We’ll get through this, and when we do I hope those residents find some peace. With that said, I will not hesitate to report death threats, especially when they come from people who are supposed to be protecting residents, not encouraging them to hang people on courthouse lawns.” 

The Norman Police Department sent the police report to the Daily at 3 p.m. Thursday. 

According to the report, the threat was received on the “Reopen Norman” Facebook page, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. A suspect has been identified, and no arrests have been made.

On April 28, Clark announced her Healthier at Home initiative — a three-phase plan to reopen the city of Norman beginning May 1. In Phase 1A of the plan, which began May 1, dining areas of restaurants reopened with certain capacity limitations, while bars and schools remained closed. 

On May 8, Clark amended the plan to allow places of worship and entertainment venues to also open under Phase 1A. 

Clark, who was elected as mayor in February, 2019, serves as the director of the OU JCPenney Leadership Center.

This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, to reflect the details of Clark's police report. 

