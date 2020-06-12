Norman enters Phase 3 of Healthier at Home plan; includes entertainment venues, bars, restaurants open at full capacity

The City of Norman will enter Phase 3 of its Healthier at Home plan Friday, allowing businesses to operate at full capacity with social distancing and sanitation protocols.
Norman’s Healthier at Home plan began as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Norman while gradually reopening the city. The three-phased plan began May 1 and, according to a press release, ends June 26 if safety criteria continue to be met.
Phase 3 of the Healthier at Home plan allows restaurants to operate without requiring reservations. All staff are to be provided with masks, and proper sanitation protocols must be followed. Bars can open and operate at full capacity under the same conditions.
Hospital visits are allowed under the new guidelines. Hospital visitors must practice good hygiene, social distancing and consent to temperature checks and mask-wearing. Senior living facility visits can resume with authorization from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Entertainment venues — movie theaters, bowling alleys and sporting venues — can now operate at full capacity. These venues must practice social distancing to the fullest extent possible and take the proper protective measures.
Retail stores can operate at full capacity with protective measures in place. Organized youth sports can now begin playing games as long as families and spectators maintain social distancing. There are no restrictions on social group sizes.
Phase 3 recommends all individuals still practice social distancing when possible. Residents 65 and older can engage in public interaction but should practice social distancing and minimize exposure to social settings where social distancing is not an option.
In the press release, Norman Mayor Breea Clark said the decision to proceed with Phase 3 of the Healthier at Home plan comes as COVID-19 cases within the community remain low and hospital capacity remains high.
“Moving forward, life will continue to look a little different in our city and across the nation and world,” Clark said in the press release. “I’m proud of our residents' and community partners' work in slowing the spread in our city, and I look forward to a brighter future.”
