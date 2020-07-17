Norman educator organization demands mandatory facial coverings, health screenings, more before fall classes begin

The Professional Educators of Norman released a statement Wednesday to express their demands for making a safe return to school.
PEN said in the statement it has talked to over 600 teachers and school staff members, and 88 percent of them were concerned about returning to school. Among those, 312 staff members are thinking of resigning or taking leave, and 368 staff members have high-risk health conditions or care for someone who does, according to the statement.
PEN said in the statement it demands a mandate for facial coverings for anyone who enters any NPS school buildings or busses. If someone chooses to not wear the facial covering, they will automatically choose virtual education, according to the release.
PEN also said it wants PPE provided for everyone who enters the building, as well as enforcing social distancing measures in the classroom by lowering class sizes.
The statement also demands the end of the Edgenuity contract and that all Norman students learn the Norman Public Schools curriculum, regardless if they are in-person or online.
The list of demands also includes mandatory health screening before entering the building and giving both students and staff the option of a 100 percent virtual environment, according to the release.
PEN also demands a clear plan regarding possible school closure if students or staff members test positive.
