Norman Crest Foods employee tests positive for coronavirus, KFOR reports

Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

An employee at the Crest Foods Norman location has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an article from KFOR.

Crest Foods President Bruce Harroz announced the case in a press release, according to the article, when the infected employee called to inform management they had tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee was last in the store March 15, according to the article.

Harroz said in the release that the store had been cleaned regularly since March 15, and was cleaned once again after being informed of the positive test, according to the article.

