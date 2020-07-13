Norman City Council to consider $60,000 donation for masks, raising legal age to possess vape products

The Norman City Council will consider raising the age of purchase for tobacco and vape products and accepting a donation for protective masks at its meeting Tuesday night.
The council will motion to reject or adopt Ordinance O-1920-65 upon its second and final reading. The ordinance would prohibit the furnishing, possession and sale of tobacco and vapor products to anyone under the age of 21, according to the meeting agenda.
The agenda also includes a motion to accept or reject a $60,000 anonymous donation to purchase protective masks for local businesses to provide to their patrons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Appointments to multiple ward committees — the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Library Board, Norman Election Commission, Norman Regional Hospital Authority, Public Safety Oversight Committee, Tree Board and Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District — are under consideration by Mayor Breea Clark, according to the meeting agenda.
There will be a miscellaneous discussion at the conclusion of the meeting where citizens may address the council. Remarks are asked to be limited to three minutes. Following citizen comments, the meeting will be adjourned.
The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 14.
