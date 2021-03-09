Norman City Council to consider $55,000 allocation for free COVID-19 vaccination

The Norman City Council will discuss transferring a $55,000 balance of CARES Act funding toward free COVID-19 vaccination services during its 6:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom.
City manager staff and city parks would coordinate with Norman Regional Health System and IMMY Labs to distribute the vaccines to “targeted Norman residents,” according to a city staff report. The remaining $55,000 from the city’s 2020 CARES Act reimbursement would provide vaccine services at local parks and recreational facilities if the resolution passes.
Norman received $9.6 million in CARES Act funding in August 2020, which was “broadly available for city purposes.” The council appropriated $6.525 million in an October 2020 meeting toward various city improvement projects, $1 million in small business relief in December 2020 and an additional $1.91 million in small business relief during a Jan. 26 meeting.
The remaining $55,000 comes from unappropriated funds and unallocated small business relief from applicants who "failed to meet the program’s guidelines," according to the staff report.
This resolution follows the Oklahoma State Department of Health announcing vaccinations will be available to Oklahomans eligible for Phase 3 of the state vaccination distribution plan. The third phase includes “teachers, staff and residents” not included in the K-12 population of its second phase, according to the OSDH vaccination plan.
Other items on tonight’s agenda include a public hearing regarding a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, which identifies and addresses the needs of low-to-moderate income residents of Norman, and a revised contract between the Norman Utilities Authority and engineering consultant agency Freese and Nichols, Inc. The meeting will be available on the council’s YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.