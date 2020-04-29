Norman City Council recognizes OU staff, announces May to be Mental Health Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Breea Clark

Norman Mayor Breea Clark at the Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration Oct. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Norman City Council announced new periods of recognition to thank university staff and bring awareness to mental health issues during its Tuesday virtual meeting.

The city council announced the week of April 20–24 as OU Staff Week, and that Norman would recognize the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

“The staff of the University of Oklahoma play an essential role in the university community through their service to students, faculty and the public,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in the meeting, “and their accomplishments reflect on them and the City of Norman and contribute significantly to its quality of life.”

OU Staff Week aims to recognize staff at OU for their contributions to the community as well as their students.

“Everybody is in a precarious time right now,” said council member Sereta Wilson. “It’s about giving love to our largest employer.”

Mental Health Awareness Month aims to help Norman residents deal with potential cases of mental illness due to social distancing. 

“While one in five people will experience a mental illness at some point in their lifetime,” Clark said in the meeting, “the unique and unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as increased isolation, loneliness, worry and anxiety have highlighted the fact that mental health affects all people, and that it is more important now than ever to raise awareness on practical tools that everyone can use to improve their health.”

Mayor Clark also highlighted such tools as recognizing one's emotions, owning their feelings and working to find the positive even when facing adversity or loss.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments