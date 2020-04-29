Norman City Council recognizes OU staff, announces May to be Mental Health Awareness Month

The Norman City Council announced new periods of recognition to thank university staff and bring awareness to mental health issues during its Tuesday virtual meeting.
The city council announced the week of April 20–24 as OU Staff Week, and that Norman would recognize the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
“The staff of the University of Oklahoma play an essential role in the university community through their service to students, faculty and the public,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in the meeting, “and their accomplishments reflect on them and the City of Norman and contribute significantly to its quality of life.”
OU Staff Week aims to recognize staff at OU for their contributions to the community as well as their students.
“Everybody is in a precarious time right now,” said council member Sereta Wilson. “It’s about giving love to our largest employer.”
Mental Health Awareness Month aims to help Norman residents deal with potential cases of mental illness due to social distancing.
“While one in five people will experience a mental illness at some point in their lifetime,” Clark said in the meeting, “the unique and unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as increased isolation, loneliness, worry and anxiety have highlighted the fact that mental health affects all people, and that it is more important now than ever to raise awareness on practical tools that everyone can use to improve their health.”
Mayor Clark also highlighted such tools as recognizing one's emotions, owning their feelings and working to find the positive even when facing adversity or loss.
