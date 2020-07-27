You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Norman celebrates National Park, Recreation Month with creative mask competition

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mask graphic no logo
Image by Megan Foisy

Norman Parks and Recreation announced its mask contest July 25, which will last until 11:59 p.m. July 31 as part of National Park and Recreation Month, the department said on its Facebook page. Residents can participate by posting a picture of themselves wearing a mask with the hashtag #maskupnorman.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, Park and Recreation Month is when parks and recreation officials recognize the field as a vital necessity by sharing how park and recreation professionals are frontline staff, and confront pressing health, environmental and social challenges.

Jason Olsen, the Norman recreation superintendent, said the contest judges are looking for unique facial coverings.

“It’s a pretty simple contest,” Olsen said. “We like to see people’s creativity. We just want to see artistic, cool-looking masks that are unique.”

Olsen outlined what participants can look forward to if they are one of the five winners, to be announced Aug. 3.

“We’re not just going to pick one,” Olsen said. “We’ll pick a lot of creative people and give them some gift certificates to local restaurants.”

Olsen also said the organization will be making several Facebook posts in the following days, and people can submit their photos through social media or by email.

Olsen said Norman Parks and Recreation chose to give away gift certificates to restaurants for the extra impact it provides.

“We’re kind of knocking out two birds with one stone,” Olsen said. “We're getting people to wear masks, and we’re also helping out the local restaurants.”

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments