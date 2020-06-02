Norman Arts Council to hold fundraising party 'Alice in ONEderland' virtually

The Norman Arts Council will host its “Alice in ONEderland” arts party and auction at 7 p.m. July 25 on Facebook Live, according to a May 26 press release.
On the night of the party, patrons are encouraged to host watch parties and wear "Alice in Wonderland" costumes to feel as if they are attending the party in person, according to the release.
Per the release, all proceeds from the virtual event will go toward Norman Arts Council initiatives such as Second Friday Art Walk, MAINSITE Contemporary Art exhibitions, public art and art education.
Pieces of art to be auctioned in the event will go on display June 10 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art at 122 E. Main St. in Norman. The venue is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, according to the release.
Any patrons who visit the display are asked to observe social distancing and wear masks. Early visitors to the gallery will be allowed to place proxy bids on art or purchase pieces in advance of the auction, according to the release.
