Norman Arts Council announces further community event closures, rescheduled dates

Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Norman Arts Council announced further closures and rescheduled events due to the spread of coronavirus, March 15. 

On March 11, the council announced Norman Music Fest, which was set for April, would be rescheduled for Aug. 27-29. 

On March 15, the council released a statement with the updated status of several community arts events, including its annual fundraiser, "Alice in ONEderland," April's 2nd Friday Art Walk and more. 

"Community-wide leaders are banding together to work to assure that Norman stays strong in this trying time," the statement reads. "Spring time is arts time in Norman. Many of Norman’s favorite events, festivals and traditions were set take place in the coming months." 

According to the statement, "Alice in ONEderland," which was originally scheduled for March 28, will be postponed at a time to be announced. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled show, and refunds are available. 

Norman's 2nd Friday Art Walk, which would have featured the council's next installation of Artful Inlets, an ongoing public art project, set for April 10 was canceled. According to the statement, the future of art walk gatherings "will be evaluated in the coming weeks" based on the Center for Disease Control's guidelines on public gatherings. 

Mainsite Contemporary Art is also closed to the public and the previously planned opening reception for an OU Master of Fine Arts thesis exhibition during April's Art Walk is canceled.

"2nd Fridays are a vital time for our Downtown Norman partners and our creative community, and we hope you might consider finding ways to safely support the shops, studios, galleries, restaurants, bars and more who make this event possible every month," the statement reads. 

Additionally, Norman's Medieval Fair was canceled on March 12 and will return next year, and all events at OU's Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art have been canceled until April 3. 

"This is a rapidly developing situation, so please check in directly with your favorite arts organization, performance space or museum/gallery as to their current status," the statement reads. 

The council staff plan to work remotely until further notice and can be reached at nac@normanarts.org.

"Our mission is to support Norman Arts and artists and will be working hard to continue to do so both now and as we return to some sense of normalcy in the time ahead," the statement reads. "Thank you all for your continued support!"

