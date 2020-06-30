Norman announces last day to respond to Healthier at Home survey amid rising COVID-19 cases

The City of Norman announced Tuesday is the last day to fill out its Healthier at Home survey to determine if and how Norman moves forward with reopening.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark Tweeted Tuesday morning, announcing today is the last day to fill out the Healthier at Home survey.
In the Tweet, Clark invited Norman citizens to “share your thoughts,” and posted a link to the survey.
The survey asks questions about the current COVID-19 spike in Oklahoma and preventative measures such as face masks and social distancing.
This comes after Gov. Stitt announced Phase 3 of recovery to begin on June 1.
Currently, Oklahoma has had 13,757 confirmed cases and 387 deaths.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma has confirmed 585 new daily cases — the highest single-day spike so far. The state's seven-day average is 389.86 cases per day — the highest seven-day average to date.
